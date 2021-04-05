A wild black crested macaque was seen mimicking a photographer at Indonesia’s Tangkoko Nature Reserve. The macaque was seen using his camera like a human being.

This is amazing.@MogensTrolle was taking photos in Indonesia's Tangkoko Nature Reserve when he got up to stretch his legs. When he came back, he found this wild black crested macaque using his camera like a human being. Our primate cousins learn almost everything by mimicking pic.twitter.com/eohrbEC73r — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 4, 2021

