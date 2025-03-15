A powerful windstorm led to a massive vehicle pile-up on Interstate 27 in Canyon, Texas, on Friday, leaving several people injured. The full extent of the injuries remains unknown. Footage from X account “The Storm Chasing Guy” captured the chaotic aftermath, with strong winds and dust making visibility nearly impossible. Winds reportedly reached speeds of 70 to 80 mph, severely damaging multiple vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and tractor-trailers. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service (NWS) had warned of a major multi-day storm outbreak affecting over 100 million people across the US. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist victims and clear the wreckage. Officials urge drivers to remain cautious as extreme weather continues to impact the region. US: Monster Storm To Slam Multiple States With Blizzards, Tornadoes and Wildfires Tonight.

Severe Winds Cause Massive Highway Pile-Up in Texas

A closer look at some of the wreckage here on i-27. Absolutely horrific scene Canyon Texas #txwx #wxtwitter @NWSAmarillo pic.twitter.com/BnvznxSHkP — The Storm Chasing Guy (@JonTheStormGuy) March 14, 2025

Zero Visibility: A severe dust storm with wind gusts approaching 100 mph caused a massive pileup on I-27 near Canyon, Texas, on March 14. https://t.co/tlas09Y3ZV pic.twitter.com/Fu91hY6jZ2 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 15, 2025

