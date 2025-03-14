A monster storm is set to batter multiple US states tonight, March 14, with a dangerous mix of tornadoes, blizzards, and wildfires. Over 100 million people are at risk as severe weather intensifies from Texas to Minnesota. Tornadoes could strike a 900-mile stretch, with the highest risk in Arkansas, Missouri, and Kentucky. Meanwhile, blizzard conditions will create whiteouts in the northern Plains, and hurricane-force winds may trigger wildfires in Texas and New Mexico. The extreme weather is linked to a polar vortex collapse, bringing freezing Arctic air southward. Authorities urge residents to stay prepared and monitor emergency updates. US: Powerful Storms Create Blizzard Conditions, Tornadoes Warning Issued in Carolinas, Florida and Virginia.

Monster Storm to Hit US: Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Wildfires Expected

