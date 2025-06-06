Amid the ongoing dispute between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, CNN journalist Scott Jennings dunked his head in a trash can, saying, "Elon Musk and President Trump need to come together." A video of the incident has also surfaced online. The incident took place during a live event on TV when Scott Jennings was speaking on the Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud. "Not gonna lie. It's an ugly day, and you know you hate it when your friends are fighting," the CNN journalist who is also a Republican strategist said. He further said that last year, the Trump and Musk partnership saved America. "I also continue to believe their goals are not mutually exclusive," he added. Meanwhile, the Elon Musk-Donald Trump fight took an ugly turn today when the former claimed that the US President is named in the Epstein files. Elon Musk Donald Trump Break-Up: From Epstein Files Claim to Contract Cancellation Threat and SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Decommissioning Announcement, Know All the ‘Big Beautiful Bombs’ Dropped.

'Their Partnership Last Year Saved America'

NEW: CNN's Scott Jennings puts his head in a trash can, says Elon Musk and President Trump need to come together. "Not gonna lie. It's an ugly day, and you know you hate it when your friends are fighting." "I continue to believe that their partnership last year saved America,… pic.twitter.com/Rxip2Pt0Uq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)