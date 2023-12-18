In a pre-election scenario, recent polls reveal Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in pivotal swing states critical for the US Presidential election 2024, a trend contradicting Biden's 2020 wins. Amid this, US President Joe Biden was caught on camera saying, "You're looking at the wrong polls" when asked about the decline in poll numbers. The video has gone viral on social media. US Presidential Election 2024: Blow to President Joe Biden As Poll Shows Donald Trump in Lead, Reveals Survey.

‘You're Looking at Wrong Polls’

VIDEO: When questioned about the decline in poll numbers, BIDEN responds, "You're looking at the wrong polls." pic.twitter.com/Yfn0rulTGL — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)