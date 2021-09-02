If you think that India's schedule today was jam-packed, then think again! We just had a glance at the schedule for September 3, 2021, and we were zapped. India will feature in more than 25 events including badminton, swimming, athletics archery and so on. However, a few of them are subjected to qualification but the fans are surely very eager to catch the live updates of the game. In this article, we shall bring to you the schedule for the matches tomorrow. But before that, let's have a look at major results today. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Highlights Day 9.
So like day 8, India won no medals event today. Aruna Tanwar who had featured in the Taekwando event failed to make way into the semifinals as she lost the quarterfinal match against Peru's LC Espinoza. Parul Parmar also lost the opening round of the badminton group match. Shooter Rahul Jakhar also missed out on the medal in 25-meter pistol final. Pramod Bhagwat has qualified for the semi-finals of the badminton event. Now, let's have a look at the schedule for tomorrow.
Paralympics 2020 schedule for September 3, 2021:
|Date
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete
|September 3
|05.30 am
|Badminton
|Women’s Doubles SL3 Group b Match 2
|Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar
|September 3
|06.00 am
|Shooting
|R7 Men’s 50 meter Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification
|Deepak
|September 3
|06.00 am
|Shooting
|R8 Women’s 50-meter Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification
|Avani Lakheri
|September 3
|06.17 am
|Swimming
|Men’s 50-meter Butterfly – S7- Heat 1
|Suyash Jadhav
|September 3
|06.20 am
|Swimming
|Men’s 50-meter Butterfly – S7- Heat 2
|Niranjan Mukundan
|September 3
|06.21 am
|Canoe Sprint
|Women’s VL2 200 m Semi-final 2
|Prachi Yadav
|September 3
|06.30 am
|Archery
|Men’s Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination
|Harvinder Singh
|September 3
|06.50 am
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A- Match 2
|Suhas L Yathiraj
|September 3
|06.50 am
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4 – Group B- Match 2
|Tarun Dhillon
|September 3
|07.30 am
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4 – Group C- Match 2
|Manoj Sarkar
|September 3
|07.32 am
|Athletics
|Men’s High Jump –T64 Final
|Praveen Kumar
|September 3
|07.32 am
|Canoe Sprint
|Women’s VL2 200 meter –final
|Prachi Yadav (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|08.10 am
|Badminton
|Mixed Doubles SL3 – SU5 Group B – Match 2
|Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli
|September 3
|08.45 am
|Archery
|Men’s India’s Recurve Open 1/16 Round
|Viver Chikara
|September 3
|10.00 am
|Shooting
|R8 Women’s 50 m Rifle 3P SH1 Final
|Avni Lakheri (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|11.45 am
|Shooting
|R7 Men’s 50 meter Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification
|Deepak (Subject To Qualification)
|September 3
|11.50 am
|Badminton
|Men’s Single’s SH6 – Group B
|Krishna Nagar
|September 3
|01.10 pm
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A- Match 3
|Suhas L Yathiraj
|September 3
|01.50 pm
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4 – Group B- Match 3
|Tarun Dhillon
|September 3
|02.15 pm
|Archery
|Men’s Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination
|Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|02.28 pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 50 meter Butterfly – Final
|Suyah Jadhav, Niranjan Mukadan
|September 3
|03.00 pm
|Archery
|Men’s India’s Recurve Open 1/8 Round
|Viver Chikara (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|03.35 pm
|Athletics
|Women’s Club Throw – F51- Final
|Kashish Lakra & Ekta Bhyan
|September 3
|03.40 pm
|Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put Final
|Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|04.00 pm
|Archery
|Men’s Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination- Quarterfinal
|Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification)
|Septemeber 3
|4.45 pm
|Archery
|Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Quarterfinal
|Viver Chikara (Subject to Qualification)
|Septemeber 3
|05.00 pm
|Archery
|Men’s Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination- Semifinal
|Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification)
|Septemeber 3
|05.15 pm
|Archery
|Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Quarterfinal
|Viver Chikara (Subject to Qualification)
|Septemeber 3
|05.36 pm
|Archery
|Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Bronze Medal
|Viver Chikara and Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|05.51 pm
|Archery
|Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Gold Medal
|Viver Chikara and Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification)
|September 3
|TBD
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal
|Palak Kohli
As of now, India has won only 10 medals and is placed on number 30 of the medal tally.
Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide a live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).