If you think that India's schedule today was jam-packed, then think again! We just had a glance at the schedule for September 3, 2021, and we were zapped. India will feature in more than 25 events including badminton, swimming, athletics archery and so on. However, a few of them are subjected to qualification but the fans are surely very eager to catch the live updates of the game. In this article, we shall bring to you the schedule for the matches tomorrow. But before that, let's have a look at major results today. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Highlights Day 9.

So like day 8, India won no medals event today. Aruna Tanwar who had featured in the Taekwando event failed to make way into the semifinals as she lost the quarterfinal match against Peru's LC Espinoza. Parul Parmar also lost the opening round of the badminton group match. Shooter Rahul Jakhar also missed out on the medal in 25-meter pistol final. Pramod Bhagwat has qualified for the semi-finals of the badminton event. Now, let's have a look at the schedule for tomorrow.

Paralympics 2020 schedule for September 3, 2021:

Date Time Sport Event Athlete September 3 05.30 am Badminton Women’s Doubles SL3 Group b Match 2 Palak Kohli & Parul Parmar September 3 06.00 am Shooting R7 Men’s 50 meter Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification Deepak September 3 06.00 am Shooting R8 Women’s 50-meter Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification Avani Lakheri September 3 06.17 am Swimming Men’s 50-meter Butterfly – S7- Heat 1 Suyash Jadhav September 3 06.20 am Swimming Men’s 50-meter Butterfly – S7- Heat 2 Niranjan Mukundan September 3 06.21 am Canoe Sprint Women’s VL2 200 m Semi-final 2 Prachi Yadav September 3 06.30 am Archery Men’s Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Harvinder Singh September 3 06.50 am Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A- Match 2 Suhas L Yathiraj September 3 06.50 am Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 – Group B- Match 2 Tarun Dhillon September 3 07.30 am Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 – Group C- Match 2 Manoj Sarkar September 3 07.32 am Athletics Men’s High Jump –T64 Final Praveen Kumar September 3 07.32 am Canoe Sprint Women’s VL2 200 meter –final Prachi Yadav (Subject to Qualification) September 3 08.10 am Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3 – SU5 Group B – Match 2 Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli September 3 08.45 am Archery Men’s India’s Recurve Open 1/16 Round Viver Chikara September 3 10.00 am Shooting R8 Women’s 50 m Rifle 3P SH1 Final Avni Lakheri (Subject to Qualification) September 3 11.45 am Shooting R7 Men’s 50 meter Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification Deepak (Subject To Qualification) September 3 11.50 am Badminton Men’s Single’s SH6 – Group B Krishna Nagar September 3 01.10 pm Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 – Group A- Match 3 Suhas L Yathiraj September 3 01.50 pm Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 – Group B- Match 3 Tarun Dhillon September 3 02.15 pm Archery Men’s Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification) September 3 02.28 pm Swimming Men’s 50 meter Butterfly – Final Suyah Jadhav, Niranjan Mukadan September 3 03.00 pm Archery Men’s India’s Recurve Open 1/8 Round Viver Chikara (Subject to Qualification) September 3 03.35 pm Athletics Women’s Club Throw – F51- Final Kashish Lakra & Ekta Bhyan September 3 03.40 pm Athletics Men’s Shot Put Final Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification) September 3 04.00 pm Archery Men’s Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination- Quarterfinal Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification) Septemeber 3 4.45 pm Archery Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Quarterfinal Viver Chikara (Subject to Qualification) Septemeber 3 05.00 pm Archery Men’s Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination- Semifinal Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification) Septemeber 3 05.15 pm Archery Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Quarterfinal Viver Chikara (Subject to Qualification) Septemeber 3 05.36 pm Archery Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Bronze Medal Viver Chikara and Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification) September 3 05.51 pm Archery Men’s India’s Recurve Open-Gold Medal Viver Chikara and Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification) September 3 TBD Badminton Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal Palak Kohli

As of now, India has won only 10 medals and is placed on number 30 of the medal tally.

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide a live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

