29 Aug, 08:09 (IST) 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 5 After losing to Ying Zhou in the finals, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel settles for a silver medal. First medal for India so far at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Indian athletes will continue their quest for medals when they take the field on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Bhavinaben Patel has already confirmed herself of a silver medal, which will also be India’s first at the multination event but many athletes have a chance to add to that tally. Meanwhile, we bring you the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics live updates, medal winners other news from Day 5. Highlights Of Tokyo Paralympic Games Day 4.

Bhavinaben Patel continued her sensational run at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as she defeated China’s Miao Zhang in the semi-finals to move on into the gold medal match. The Indian paddler will face China’s Zhou Ying in the final and will be aiming to be the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the event at the Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, India’s Athletics contingent also has a chance for a podium finish on Day 5 as Vinod Kumar and Nishad Kumar begin their campaign at the Games. The two will feature in the Discus throw and High Jump finals respectively with hopes of clinching a medal.

India have sent a total of 54 athletes to the Paralympics Games 2020, their largest-ever contingent to the multination event. The athletes will have hopes of replicating the performance of the athletes from the Olympic Games earlier in the year, which was the country’s most successful outing at the Summer Games.