Indian athletes will continue their quest for medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games when they take the field at the multi0nation event on Day 4. Bhavinaben Patel became the first athlete from the country to confirm herself a medal as she reached the semifinals of Women’s individual table tennis. Meanwhile, we bring you the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics live updates, medal winners other news from Day 4. Bhavina Patel Assures India Of Bronze Medal At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 In Table Tennis.

India had a mixed outing on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as Jaideep Deswal and TC Tek Chand had chances of registering India on the medal’s table as the two competed in the Powerlifting (65kg) and Shot Put (F55) finals but were unable to secure a podium finish.

However, there was a silver lining for India as Bhavina Patel confirmed herself of a bronze medal, defeating World No 2 Borislava Rankovic Peric to advance to the Semifinal of women’s table tennis. She will face China’s Miao Zhang in the final four fixture and will have hopes of making it to the finals.

With her win, Bhavina Patel also became the first Indian female para-athlete to win a medal at the Table Tennis event in the multi-nation games. India have sent a total of 54 athletes to the Paralympics Games 2020, their largest-ever contingent.