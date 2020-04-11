Abhinav Bindra Requests People to Stay Home and Help Delhi Police During COVID-19 Lockdown

Abhinav Bindra. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 11: 2008 Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra urged people to stay at home and help Delhi Police during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video tweeted by Delhi Police, the former shooter says, "Join in this fight against coronavirus. Follow lockdown rules, ensure social distancing. Help Delhi Police as their brave personnel risk their lives to protect you and your family. Stay home, stay safe."

Earlier, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Test fast bowler Ishant Sharma lauded the Delhi Police for the work they have been putting in during the lockdown in the national capital. Nita Ambani Catches Up With Abhinav Bindra at 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Delhi Police's Tweet

Padma Bhushan,Khel Ratna Awardee & Olympic Gold Medalist @Abhinav_Bindra joins Delhi Police in this fight against #COVID19 Listen to what India's pride had to say about supporting the efforts of our brave personnel@PMOIndia @HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi#DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID pic.twitter.com/478j275J8S — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 11, 2020

"It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times," said Kohli. "I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort."

"This is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night," said Ishant.