New Delhi, November 27: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas successfully defended his gold at the recently concluded All India inter railway championships in Guwhati.

Rohit Tokas, who fights in the 67 kgs, defeated Ashish Choudhary from) south central railway in the finals with the unanimous score line of 5-0. He also beat Akshay Mankar from central railway in he semi finals with the same score line.

Talking about the same, an excited Rohit Tokas said, "I am really happy that I have managed to defend my gold, it was something I was working hard on. Now my next focus is Sr Nationals which will start either end of December or early next year. I want to keep the momentum going and keep training hard. I want to keep improving my moves and techniques. This victory ensures we are heading in the right direction."

"It has been an important year for me and I want to keep the momentum going and keep performing well as next year there will be World Championships and Asian Games also and I would like to get a gold there also."

Rohit will join the training camp set up by Railway Sports Promotion Board at Karnal Singh Stadium. The camp will kickstart from November 28 and will focus on Sr Nationals.

