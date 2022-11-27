27 Nov, 03:56 (IST) Hamilton Weather Updates Live The sun was seen at Hamilton ahead of the second ODI between India vs New Zealand. There is a rain threat hovering over this match and although it has not been ruled out yet, this is an encouraging sign for the fans. Hamilton weather Live now pic.twitter.com/l6Jf2gOZCj— A Singh (@_hardysingh_) November 26, 2022

Indian fans will not only want their team to bounce back in the series after a defeat in the 1st ODI but also pray that the rain gods stay away. Ahead of India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton, there have been reports of a massive rain threat looming large in the clash. According to the Meteorological Service of New Zealand, chances of a downpour are very likely during the afternoon when this game is supposed to start (2:30 pm local time). The rainfall will reportedly ease out a bit towards the evening and thunderstorms are likely to take place all day. This certainly is not the piece of news that fans, especially those who would be travelling to Seddon Park to watch this match, will want to hear. India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2022, Hamilton Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Seddon Park

Accuweather states that there would be a 100% cloud cover and which means that the chances of rain interrupting, or even washing this game out remains a real possibility. The temperature would be around 15-18 degrees with a 49% chance of precipitation. If rain indeed lessens as the day progresses to the evening, then fans can still hope for a curtailed match between the two sides so that at least one result is possible instead of a washout. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Hamilton

The weather has been playing an important role in cricket matches in Australia and New Zealand, with multiple games in the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier in the month being affected by the downpour. Earlier, the rain had played spoilsport in the T20I series, washing out the first one and abandoning the third game as India had won the series 1-0.