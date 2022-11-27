Jamshedpur FC will face East Bengal in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams eye to enter the top six. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

