Amit Majithia is a well-known cricket commentator who has a knack for projecting the sport's future. For cricket fans who enjoy the prediction culture, his spot-on outcome forecasts have become the unbeatable tab.

Amit Majithia began his career as a simple cricket fan who followed the game as a typical fan but became engrossed in the world of game projections and has since become the unmatched cricket guru of all time. He was addicted to cricket like no other since he was a boy, and he used to watch and follow it as if it were a deity he needed to worship. He used to follow cricket on the internet like any other fan, and after a while, he thought of utilizing his knowledge in predictions, and after getting his predictions spot-on a few times, his peers began to notice his talent, and he considered using it as a career start.

Not only that, but he also runs a couple of other profitable enterprises. He is the brains of CBTF Speed News, a cricket-specific portal that gives updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and whose brand ambassador is well-known Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Amit also runs BCC Event, a music production firm that has already signed Palak Muchhal, RCR, Adah Sharma, Karishma Sharma, Simran Kaur, and others to its roster.

Amit began his profession with just Rs. 3500 and has come a long way since then. He is a true inspiration, and we applaud his commitment to the hard work he has put in throughout his journey.