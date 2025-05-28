Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated: India have started the 26th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships on a high, bagging their first gold medal of the tournament, which puts them in second place ahead of Japan but remains behind China.

Servin Sebastian handed India its first medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, while Gulveer Singh clinched the nation's first gold at the event. Annu Rani and Sawan Barwal narrowly missed out on a medal, coming fourth in their respective sporting disciplines. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the updated Asian Athletics Championships 2025 medal tally here. Asian Athletics Championships 2025: Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 10,000M Race; Bronze for Race Walker Servin Sebastian (Watch Video).

The 26th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships is taking place at Gumi in Korea, where a total of over 60 Indian athletes are taking part. Overall, over 2,000 sportspersons are taking part in the marquee event with 43 nations participating, with 30 medals - 15 men, 15 women, and one mixed team - up for grabs. The AAC 2025 event will go on until May 31.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 5 2 0 7 2 India 1 0 1 2 3 Japan 0 3 2 5 4 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1 4 Bahrain 0 0 1 1 6 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1 7 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

India's ace javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has opted to miss the event, while current Olympic gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is slated to participate in the event. India's best showing at the Asian Athletics Championships came in 2017 in Bhubaneshwar, yielding 27 medals - nine gold, six silver, and 12 bronze. In the last edition in Bangkok, India won as many medals, but their gold medal count was six.

