Indian contingent which has traveled to Bangkok for Thailand Open 2021 has been hit with COVID-19 virus as several players have tested positive are in quarantine while there is confusion over the reports of others. Indian star Kidambi Srikanth has criticised the medical staff for improper treatment saying the tests haven’t been pleasant while sharing a picture of his bleeding nose. PV Sindhu Knocked Out of Thailand Open 2021 After Losing First-Round Clash to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

‘We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable’ Kidambi Srikant said.

See Post

We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant . Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ir56ji8Yjw — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 12, 2021

There has been a lot of confusion over the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp which will be participating in the Thailand Open. Earlier, Saina Nehwal was tested positive for the virus and has been forced to withdraw from the competition due to the mandatory 10-day isolation period. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy had initially tested positive but the association later clarified that he has tested negative.

Saina Nehwal’s husband and Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap has also been asked to self-quarantine due to his proximity with his wife. Nehwal taking to her social media said, that she is yet to receive the report of her report and there is some confusion regarding the test. According to her, the report should have reached five hours post-test but hasn’t arrived.

Speaking of Indian players who participated in Thailand Open, PV Sindhu has been knocked out from the very first round after her defeat to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. B Sai Praneeth also lost his first round encounter to Thailand Kantaphon Wangcharoen 16-21, 10-21. Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the second round of mixed doubles

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).