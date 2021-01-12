Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at the Thailand Open 2021. Both players have been put in isolation and have been withdrawn from the tournament as well. While Prannoy is yet to react on the matter, Nehwal isn't amused by the management as she got the information late. Taking to Twitter, the former World No. 1 said that, as per rules, the report should come within five hours of the test. In this case, however, the result came a day later and she was asked to go to the hospital just before the warm-up game. Saina also mentioned that she still hasn't received the reports and the situation in 'confusing.' Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Thailand Open 2021.

"I still didn't receive the covid test report from yesterday it's very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours," tweeted Saina.

Here's Saina's Tweet!!

With Saina not participating in the tournament, her first-round opponent Kisona Selvaduray will get a walkover. Similarly, Lee Zii Jia will also advance to the second round without any hassle as he was scheduled to take on Prannoy. While PV Sindhu remains the only Indian in the women's singles draw, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth are the two Indian men plying their trade in the tournament.

