Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 36 where he lost WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Initially, there were rumours of Beast Incarnate returning at SummerSlam 2020, however, that did not happen. In late August this year, it was discovered that Brock Lesnar contract expired in WWE which enabled him to work as a free agent. Also, WWE has removed Brock Lesnar's merchandise from its online store. Recently, Brock Lesnar's former manager Paul Heyman revealed in an interview that Beast Incarnate return would depend on WWE's lucrative offer. Brock Lesnar Contract Expires With WWE, Roman Reigns Chosen as Beast Incarnate's Replacement.

Paul Heyman made his return on Payback 2020 as the manager for Roman Reigns. He helped The Big Dog turn heel and helped him win the Universal title by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Heyman was recently guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, where he spoke about various wrestling topics. When asked about Brock Lesnar's return, Heyman said that Beast Incarnate would only return if there is a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal. WWE SmackDown Oct 16, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Defeats Braun Strowman For Universal Championship, The Big Dog Assaults Jey Uso After Match.

Heyman further added that Brock Lesnar is currently happy enjoying farming in the countryside and spending time with his children. If WWE offers a lucrative contract where the money is right and business is going well, then it could motivate or intrigue Beast Incarnate to return. It was also reported a few days back that WWE has found Roman Reigns as a replacement for Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is working with Paul Heyman and dominating the SmackDown brand as Universal Champion. WWE is indeed missing Brock Lesnar presence as he was the main event attraction. Fans will hope for Beast Incarnate's return soon. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates on WWE.

