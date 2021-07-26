CA Bhavani Devi scripted history after she became the first Indian to qualify for fencing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, the fencer lost to Manon Brunet after winning the first round 15/3 against Nadia Ben Azizi but then later lost the game in the next round by 7/15. This put curtains down on her Olympics 2020 campaign and fencer took to social media and apologised to the nation for not being able to live up to their expectations. Bhavani in fact promised to wok harder for her 2024 France Olympics and said that she will try her level best to win a medal for India. Bhavani Devi, First Indian Fencer to Qualify for Olympics, Loses to Manon Brunet 7-15 in 2nd Round of Women’s Sabre at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

In a long Twitter thread, Bhavani also thanked everyone who stood by her including the people of India, her coaches and her mother. She also did not forget to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who actually prayed for her win. Bhavani also tagged all the ministers who cheered for her including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and others. With this, Bhavani might have lost the game but also won the hearts of the people.

Check Out the Twitter Thread below:

Big Day 🤺 It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

India so far has had quite a disappointing day at the Tokyo Olympics as the archery contingent could not qualify for the second round. Even Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal could not qualify for round 3 as he lost to Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 1-6.

