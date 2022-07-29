The 2022 Commonwealth Games officially known as XXII Commonwealth Games, is an international multi-sport event for the members of the Commonwealth. The 22nd edition of the event will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, marking England's third time hosting the Commonwealth Games after London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002. Day 2 of the competition, July 30, will be an interesting day for India as the main event will be their hockey match against Wales in the women's category. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Full Medal Table, Country-Wise Medal Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Count at Birmingham CWG.

This will be India's 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. India has sent a total of 215 athletes for the mega event, including 111 men and 104 women, who will be competing across 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days. Indian women’s hockey team will be playing for the second consecutive day, as they face off against Wales. Apart from that, Indian athletes will be competing in weightlifting as well as medals will be decided on the day of the event. Sanket Sagar, Gururaj Poojary and the Tokyo silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will compete in the sport. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

India CWG 2022 Schedule Day 2- July 30

Lawn Bowls- India vs Malta- Men's Triples (1 pm); Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels- Women's Singles (1 pm)

Badminton- India vs Sri Lanka- Mixed Team event (1:30 pm)

Weightlifting- Sanket Sagar- Men's 55 kg Gold Medal match (1:30 pm)

Table Tennis- India vs Guyana- Women's Team (2 pm)

Evening Session:

Weightlifting- Gururaja Poojary- Men's 61 kg Gold Medal match (4:15 pm)

Table Tennis- India vs Northern Ireland- Men's Team (4:30 pm)

Boxing- Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Amzolele Dyeyi- 54 to 57 kg (5 pm)

Squash- Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie- Men's Singles (5 pm); Joshana Chinappa vs Meagan Best- Women's Singles (5:45 pm); Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman- Women's Singles (5:45 pm); Saurav Ghosal vs TBD- Men's Singles (6:15 pm)

Lawn Bowls- India vs Cook Islands- Men's Pairs (7:30 pm)

Night Session:

Gymnastics- Women Subdivision 3- Vault (9 pm)

Weightlifting- Mirabai Chanu- Women's 49 kg Gold Medal match (10 pm)

Lawn Bowls- India vs Canada- Women's Fours Round 3 and 4 (10:30 pm)

Badminton- India vs Australia- Mixed Team event (11:30 pm)

Hockey- India vs Wales- Women's Group A (11:30 pm)

Among the participating countries, India has been a strong performer, currently ranking fourth in the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table. A number of big names such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Amit Panghal, Mirabai Chanu, along with many more will be participating in this event, with the aim of winning medals.

