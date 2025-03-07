Ahead of IPL 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for the matches of their favourite teams. As interest in the game rises, the number of bets also increases—emotions are intense, and the desire to predict team results turns into gambling excitement.

As a reliable betting operator, 1xBet always encourages clients to rely on knowledge and experience rather than luck. This principle is supported by a famous cricketer and brand ambassador for responsible gaming, Suresh Raina, who urges users to stay level-headed and approach betting consciously. "I know what it’s like when adrenaline takes over and you’re in the game, but winning is impossible if you make rash decisions. That’s why before stepping onto the field, I always took a moment to focus. I enjoyed the process but wasn’t ruled by emotions. Cricket is about strategy and conscious choices," says Suresh.

The 1xBet team believes that Suresh Raina’s influence and popularity will help players approach sports predictions more responsibly. “Cricket in India is an iconic sport with the status of a national game. During IPL matches, we expect growing interest in the tournament and users’ desire to support their favourite teams. For example, during IPL 2024, new user registrations on 1xBet increased by 22%, while the average bet amount rose by 32%,” recalls Irina Kapoor, Head of Marketing at 1xBet. “But the main thing is to remember balance and a conscious approach to betting. Most of our customers follow this principle, and we are glad to have a responsible audience.”

Vam, 26 years old

Vam loves cricket and music, and he knows that the game should primarily be fun. Once, he placed an accumulator bet of 100 rupees with total odds of 40. When he won, his emotions were overwhelming. But he immediately told himself, "This was a unique combination of knowledge and analytical work I did to predict the guaranteed win." Vam is confident in his sports knowledge. That’s why he enjoys the game and views any win as a bonus. He values the simplicity of using the app and feels comfortable testing his knowledge in cricket, baseball, football, and basketball. For him, the game remains entertainment, and that’s the key rule.

Doctor, 28 years old

A doctor who wishes to remain anonymous loves sports, good food, and traveling, and in his free time, he enjoys playing. He was pleasantly surprised by how convenient the platform is: chat support, various deposit and withdrawal methods, analytical tools—these all help him make informed decisions. "I’ve won many times," he says. "But every time, it’s a combination of my knowledge and experience." He approaches the game responsibly, clearly knowing his limits, and treats it as an interesting challenge, not a source of income. "I made it a rule not to play on credit, so I enjoy my hobby." What motivates him the most is the opportunity to test his knowledge.

Kumar, 30 years old, engineer

Kumar has loved cards since childhood and never misses a match of his favourite cricket team. His passion led him to the 1xBet platform, where he tests his skills in the "21" game and makes predictions on cricket matches. "I never rely on luck. I watch many matches, analyse the teams, follow the statistics, and only then make my decision," says Kumar. Once, he placed a 1,600-rupee bet on 7 and won 8,500 rupees—it was an incredible moment that happens when you piece all the puzzles together correctly. He understands that success is impossible without knowledge and experience, so he views the game as an intellectual entertainment. For him, it's a way to monetize his love for cricket, but he never forgets that it’s a game, and it should remain fun and controlled.

Thanks to the support of responsible gaming by famous athletes like Suresh Raina, 1xBet can remind players of the importance of a conscious approach to gambling and showcase the responsible gaming tools offered by the platform.

1xBet customers can set deposit limits for specific periods, helping them avoid exceeding their planned betting limits. There is also the option to limit the total amount of all bets and total losses over a certain period. If the selected limit is exceeded, the player will be prohibited from placing sports bets and playing in the online casino.

If the user wants to control the time spent on the 1xBet platform, they can activate features such as Daily-session Limit (limit on daily playing sessions), Reality Check (activity check every 60 minutes), and Auto Log Off (session ends after 30 minutes of inactivity). Additionally, users can set time-out periods or self-exclusion, voluntarily blocking themselves from making deposits, placing bets, and playing casino games. This option should be used if the allocated gaming budget has been exhausted.

If you play responsibly, you will always win.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Durban's Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)