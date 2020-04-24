2013 Transcript Further Damages Former Pakistan Skipper Saleem Malik’s Reputation, Awaiting Response: PCB Official

Pakistan Cricket Board logo | (Photo Credits- Twitter @TheRealPCB)

Lahore, April 24: Former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik has spoken about his wish to return to cricket and take up any coaching assignment that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hands him since his life ban for match-fixing has been overturned. But the PCB is clear that the former cricketer must first answer questions that have been put forward to him that raise further questions on his integrity.

Speaking to IANS, a PCB official said that in April 2013, Malik was handed transcript of a conversation where the former Pakistan skipper had made serious comments which raised further questions on his reputation. Saleem Malik Should Get a Chance Like Mohammad Azharuddin, Feels Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"In April 2013, Saleem Malik was handed transcript of a conversation and requested to provide comments before the PCB can consider his request to reverse life ban. In the alleged conversation, Malik had made serious comments, which further brought into disrepute his reputation. "Despite several reminders, Malik has not responded to the PCB letters. As such, his request for allowing him to return to cricket activities is still pending," the official pointed.

Malik on Wednesday said that he deserves another chance to serve the cricket set-up in the country. Malik played 103 Tests and 283 ODIs for Pakistan before he was banished from the game in 2000 for match-fixing. "I should be given a chance to resume cricket and I am ready to coach at any level if Pakistan Cricket Board assigns me responsibility to groom fresh blood," Malik was quoted as saying in Pakistan media.

Malik pointed out that a court had given him the clean chit in 2008 and he was still overlooked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Sharjeel Imam have all been allowed to be involved in the Pakistan Super League. Aamir also continues to play for Pakistan in all formats except Test cricket from which he retired.

"Likewise I also deserve a chance to re-start cricket in the role of a coach based on my expertise and standing in the game", said the former batsman. "...despite clearance by the court, I do not know why I am being overlooked by the Pakistan Cricket Board as I am ready for coaching at any level," he said.

Earlier, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who played with Malik in his early years, said that the latter deserved to be given a chance to return to cricket just as how the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) allowed former captain Mohammed Azharuddin to become president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.