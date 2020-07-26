The dates for the IPL 2020 have been announced and has lifted the moods of the cricket starving fans. But the franchises might miss a bunch of South African players like AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir might miss out on the IPL 2020. Reason? The players like Imran Tahir and AB de Villers are unwilling to travel despite No Objection Certificates being by Cricket South Africa. Many foreign players from New Zealand have started getting NOCs from their respective boards. Even Cricket South African will give NOCs to their respective players. IPL 2020 Update: Cricket South Africa to Issue NOC's to All Indian Premier League-bound Proteas Players.

International travel is banned in South Africa due to the increasing number of cases due to COVID-19 and thus the government has imposed a lockdown once again and thus the people are not allowed to leave the borders of South Africa. Currently, 10 players from the South African team have a contract with the IPL. Cricketers including AB De Villiers (RCB), Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Quinton De Kock (Mumbai Indians), Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings), Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings), Hardus Viljoen (KingsXI Punjab), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals), Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) have been employed with the IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore would be the most affected team if the South African players fail to board the flight to UAE. The IPL 2020 will begin from Septemeber 19, 2020 in UAE as there are no travel restrictions in the country and also there are a fewer number of coronavirus cases in the country.

