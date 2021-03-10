Ever since the IPL 2021 schedule has been announced, the players have been sweating it out in the nets as a part of their preparation for the tournament. Now, AB de Villiers has also been in the nets and has started his preps for IPL 2021. Now, here was an interesting incident where the RCB star knocked off his iPhone during the practice session. The incident was shared on his social media and the caption of the short clip read, “iPhone out! @iplt20 prep with Cricket guru @bennie.bester.10 and @krugervanwyk . Thanks manne.” IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had quite a good season last year in IPL 2020 as they featured among the top four teams. Thus, this year the team would aim for glory and would surely be wanting to win the IPL 2021. RCB has been one of the teams which have never won the IPL title in the history of the tournament. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2021.

Check out the video of the incident below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, and as mentioned above Virat Kohli and men will be locking horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Chennai. The finals of the tournament will be held on May 30, 2021, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

