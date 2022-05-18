Abhijeet Tomar will be making his Indian Premier League debut after he was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders in their playing XI for the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants. An aggressive opener, the batter from Rajasthan has a decent record in the domestic circuit. He was named in the line-up to replace veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who was injured for the IPL 2022 match. KKR vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2022.

The Jaipur-born cricketer was one of the youngsters in high demand during the IPL 2022 player auction in February. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals battled for the batsman but in the end, it was the two-time champions that placed the highest bid.

Abhijeet Tomar Lesser Known Facts

# Abhijeet Tomar was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 14, 1995

# He was bought by KKR for INR 50 lakhs during the IPL 2022 playing auction

# Tomar represents Rajasthan in the domestic circuit

# The batter has scored a century in List-A cricket

Abhijeet Tomar makes his IPL debut in a very crucial game for Kolkata Knight Riders. The two-time champions need to defeat Lucknow to keep their playoff hopes alive. As a defeat will see them being knocked out of the competition.

