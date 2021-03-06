Rishabh Pant had once again displayed nerves of steel during Day two of the fourth Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He scored a century when India needed it the most amid the chaos of the collapsing batting order. Needless to say that his innings impressed the Indian fans and of course the cricketers as well. Many Indian players including Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer lauded the young wicketkeeper for his innings. Now, Adam Gilchrist was also the one who lauded the Indian star on social media and called him a true match-winner. Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Reverse-Scoop off James Anderson During IND vs ENG 4th Test Sets Twitter on Fire (Watch Video).

Obviously, Pant was also happy with the appreciation post by Gilchrist and responded to him. Talking about Rishabh Pant’s innings, he came in to bat when the scoreboard read 146/6 when the home team was chasing a total of 205 runs. Pant batted like a hero and scored 101 runs. During the course of his innings, Pant scored 101 runs from 118 balls slamming 13 fours and a couple of sixes.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Gilchrist and the response by Pant:

Huge compliment coming from you, Gilly! Learned a lot watching you over the years. https://t.co/H5XIQl3XMe — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 5, 2021

Pant built a partnership of 113 runs along with Washington Sundar who was denied his maiden Test century by four runs as the entire team got bundled out. Sundar remained unbeaten on the score of 96 runs.

