The Afghanistan Cricket Board has modified the previously imposed sanctions on three national players — Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq —as the players relented and expressed their desire to accept the central contract offered by the board. The ACB said it decided following a thorough investigation to issue a final warning to the players and deduct their salary. The modified sanctions will now allow these players to receive central contracts and participate in franchise leagues while ensuring their full commitment to national duties and ACB's interests, the board informed in a statement on Monday.

"Upon the players' unconditional approach to the ACB and expressing a strong desire to represent the country again, the ACB initiated a comprehensive investigation. After evaluating the players' initial stance in light of recent developments and acknowledging the importance of their presence in the national team, the assigned committee communicated its final recommendations to the board," the ACB statement said.

"The modified recommendations state the following course of regulatory measures that are proportionate, effective & feasible and shall supersede the previous measures imposed on the players concerning the same issue. A final Warning and Salary Deduction: Each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees."

"The ACB will strictly consider the issuance of limited NOCs to the respected players while prioritising the national duty and ACB’s interests. The ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events," the ACB said.

Mirwais Ashraf, the ACB Chairman, pointed out the valuable contributions of the players to Afghanistan and stated that the modifications are made considering the importance of their presence in the team. He expressed hope that the players would remain committed and dedicated to the team's success and continue bringing pride to Afghanistan.

“The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success and have represented the nation to the best of their values. We really hope they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners,” he said.

“The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it’s important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritize the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organization,” he added.

Earlier in December, Mujeeb Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq informed the ACB of their intention to be released from the central contracts, in response to which ACB decided to delay their 2024 annual central contracts as well as had opted not to grant them NOCs for two years. BBL 2023–24: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey Available for Remainder of Tournament.

Following the decision, Mujeeb Rahman had to forgo his contract with his BBL team Melbourne Renegades. He was later included in the Afghanistan squad for the three T20Is in India.

