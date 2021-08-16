For a while now there had been speculations if Afghanistani cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will play the IPL 2021. These speculations were in place after the Taliban took over Afghanistan last night. However, all the speculations have been put to rest as Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K. Shanmugam confirmed the participation of the two players. "We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," he said. When quizzed about the departure of the team for UAE, he said: "We are leaving at the end of the month, August 31." Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi's IPL 2021 Participation in Focus as Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan.

With the Taliban overtaking Afghanistan, the country is in a state of turmoil. Flight operations have also been affected. There is a ruckus at the Hamid Karzai International airport since this morning. Flight operations are affected as the Taliban has entered Kabul. In fact, they have taken control of the Presidential Palace after Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan. A few days ago, Rashid Khan had addressed the leaders of the world on social media and asked them to intervene.

Talking about the IPL 2021, the second phase of the tournament will begin on September 19, 2021, in UAE. The Sunrisers Hyderabad had quite a disastrous time in the IPL 2021 as they are placed on number eight winning only one game out of seven. The team played their last game gaiant Rajasthan Royals on May 4 which they lost quite badly. Needless to say that they will be looking for a revival.

