Afghanistan national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team live updates: In a virtual knockout match, Afghanistan will take on Australia in their final Group B clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on February 28. The AFG vs AUS match will decide which side makes it into the semifinals of the competition and book a spot against India in Dubai. You can check the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The high-profile match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, which has been a high-scoring venue, and both teams have won their respective matches thus far at this venue. Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Lahore

Afghanistan, who knocked out England, will hope to topple Australia this time around, having come close to beating them in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede, where Glenn Maxwell's double-hundred helped his side notch a historic victory. Afghanistan will once again rely on their spinners to stop their opponents in their tracks, but will also need to ensure they do not get complacent.

On the other hand, Australia led by Steve Smith, will hope to reach the semifinals of the competition, having last tasted Champions Trophy success back in 2009. Despite having a depleted side, Australia have been exceptional on the field with a mix of both the experienced and newbies performing well.

Afghanistan vs Australia Full CT Squads

Afghanistan Cricket Team: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Australia Cricket Team: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.