The last few overs have been quite interesting for Australia, they have come close to picking up a wicket. Sediqullah Atal managed to survive on 6 after edging the ball to the slip cordon, where Glenn Maxwell just about missed catching the delivery, that land inches below his hands.
Apart from picking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson has been quite wayward in the line and length, giving away as many as 14 extras already. The pressure will once again be on Ibrahim Zadran to help his side score big, with other batters chipping.
OUT! Finally, Spencer Johnson gets his line right and manages to castle Rahmahullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz was late bringing his bat down and got deceived by the late swing, which caught the batter off guard. Rahmahullah Gurbaz b Spencer Johnson 0(5)
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer JohnsonAfghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Toss! Afghanistan have won the toss, and skipper Shahidi shows no hesitance to bat first on a used track. Afghanistan are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against England. Australia, too, have named an unchanged starting XI from their win over England.
Hello, and welcome to LatestLY's coverage of the AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, which is taking place in Lahore, Pakistan. The winner of the AFG vs AUS match will qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and fans can find all about Group B qualification scenarios here.
Afghanistan national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team live updates: In a virtual knockout match, Afghanistan will take on Australia in their final Group B clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on February 28. The AFG vs AUS match will decide which side makes it into the semifinals of the competition and book a spot against India in Dubai. You can check the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The high-profile match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, which has been a high-scoring venue, and both teams have won their respective matches thus far at this venue. Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Lahore
Afghanistan, who knocked out England, will hope to topple Australia this time around, having come close to beating them in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede, where Glenn Maxwell's double-hundred helped his side notch a historic victory. Afghanistan will once again rely on their spinners to stop their opponents in their tracks, but will also need to ensure they do not get complacent.
On the other hand, Australia led by Steve Smith, will hope to reach the semifinals of the competition, having last tasted Champions Trophy success back in 2009. Despite having a depleted side, Australia have been exceptional on the field with a mix of both the experienced and newbies performing well.
Afghanistan vs Australia Full CT Squads
Afghanistan Cricket Team: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran
Australia Cricket Team: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.