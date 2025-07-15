Prayagraj, Jul 15: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman. The court also directed that no coercive action be taken against Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), till the next hearing, his counsel Gaurav Tripathi told PTI. Trouble for Yash Dayal As RCB Cricketer Booked After Ghaziabad Woman Accused Him of Sexual Exploitation on Pretext of Marriage.

Yash Dayal's Advocate Gaurav Tripathi's Statement

On Cricketer Yash Dayal's case, Advocate Gaurav Tripathi says, "...The FIR contains allegations under Section 69 of the BNS, where the complainant alleges that the accused established physical relations with her under the false promise of marriage...

A division bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar passed the order on Dayal's petition challenging the FIR. The FIR against 27-year-old Dayal was registered on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the BNS.

Dayal has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage. According to the complainant, the two met around five years ago and Dayal had promised to marry her. The alleged victim also claimed that Dayal kept postponing the matter and she eventually learnt that Dayal was involved with other women. The complaint was initially submitted on June 21 via the Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS).