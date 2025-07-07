A few days back, RCB cricketer Yash Dayal has been accused of exploitation on the pretext of marriage by a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Ghaziabad police has now booked Dayal and started proceedings against him as they have found enough evidence. The woman who accused Dayal is named Ujjwala Singh, a resident of Indirapuram. She lodged a complaint through the Chief Minister's online grievance portal, IGRS. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been in a relationship with the cricketer for the past five years, during which she was emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited. A FIR was also registered against him. Yash Dayal in Trouble: Woman Accuses RCB Cricketer of Sexual Harassment, FIR Filed As Complaint Reaches UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yash Dayal Gets Booked

#BREAKING Cricketer Yash Dayal has been booked following serious allegations made by Ujjwala Singh, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. After investigation, police found sufficient evidence to register a case against him. Further investigations are underway pic.twitter.com/LlpTVS35Zp — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

