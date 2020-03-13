Alyssa Healy Takes Cheeky Dig at Men’s Cricket After Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Takes Place in Crowdless SCG (See Post)

Alyssa Healy Takes Dig at Men's Cricket for Playing in Crowd-less Stadiums (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Alyssa Healy is having the time of her life. The Australia women’s cricket team wicket-keeper batsman, who anchored Australia’s record fifth ICC T20 World Cup win, recently took a dig at men’s cricket after Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match was played in an empty stadium due to the Coronavirus threat. The AUS vs NZ 1st ODI match played at the Sydney Cricket Ground had no spectators as the match wasn’t open to any form of audience. And Healy, who with the Women’s cricket team had experienced several such matches in empty stadiums, took a cheeky sly at men’s cricket. Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

“It’s been a week of us feeling what it’s like in the men’s shoes and them in ours!! Haha,” Healy tweeted in her reply to an Australian journalist, who was posted how the audience numbers fell from a full-paced house to zero in between two cricket matches in Australia. The women’s final – which was last cricket match to be held in Australia before the AUS vs NZ 1st ODI – between Australia Women and India Women was witnessed by over 80,000 people who flocked to the MCG to witness one of the biggest ICC tournament final in women’s cricket. Kane Richardson Tests Negative for COVID-19 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Joins Team Australia During AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Match.

It’s been a week of us feeling what it’s like in the men’s shoes and them in ours!! Haha. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 13, 2020

It was a rare sight on the cricket field when Australia and New Zealand men’s cricket players walked out on the field and got the 1st ODI match going without a single spectator and fan cheering them from the stands. The step for both Australia and New Zealand to play the three-match ODI series in empty stadiums was taken as a precautionary measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. Lockie Ferguson Fetches Ball Back From Empty Stands During Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Match (Watch Video).

This was just days after the Australia and Indian women’s teams played in a blockbuster ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of 86,714 fans and a packed house. Australia women eventually crushed India by 85 runs to lift their fifth T20I World Cup title and first on home soil. Alyssa Healy was declared the Player of the Match for her blistering 75 runs off just 39 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and five sixes and set the defending champions on their way in defending the title at home.