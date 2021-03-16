Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjana Ganesan wedding pictures are splattered all over the Internet. Bumrah shared the pictures of his wedding with the famous TV presenter on social media. No sooner the pacer shared the picture of his wedding, several cricketers posted a message on social media congratulating the pacer. Even Rajasthan Royals congratulated the pacer with the Indian pacer, but in their own style. The Jaipur-based franchise retweeted the tweet by Bumrah and even posted a hilarious tweet. Jasprit Bumrah Marries Sanjana Ganesan: Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina Lead Cricketer Fraternity in Congratulating the Couple.

“Congratulations, guys! We hear the Maldives is great in April – May,” read the tweet by the Rajasthan Royals. They even used a couple of emojis in the tweet, one of them was of the celebration and the other emoji was of a smile. Now, as we all know that the IPL 2021 is scheduled to happen on April 9, 2021, and Bumrah being one of the finest pacers is known to rattle the best batsmen. This is why the official account of the Rajasthan Royals has advocated him to go to the Maldives.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweet by the Rajasthan Royals below:

Congratulations, guys! 🎉 We hear Maldives is great in April - May 😬 https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021

During IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals had offered Dubai desert passes to Royal Challengers Bangalore duo AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. They took to social media and made the offer. Needless to say that both instead opted to play for the tie.

