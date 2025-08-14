Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, who is the granddaughter of famous businessman Ravi Ghai, are said to have been engaged to each other. A report by India Today revealed this information, stating that their engagement ceremony was a private affair which was attended by close family members and friends. and it spread like wildfire on social media, with many fans also congratulating the new couple. However, it is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation of this news. In this article, we shall take a look at how old Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are and what the age difference is between the two. Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Saaniya Chandhok? Report About Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Engagement Goes Viral.

Saaniya Chandhok hails from the Ghai family, which is one of the most prominent business families in Mumbai. Despite belonging to such a high-profile family, Saaniya Chandhok maintains a low profile and has developed her own career path as a Veterinary Technician. Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, as all are already aware of, has followed in the footsteps of his father, Sachin Tendulkar and become a cricketer, representing Goa in domestic cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Birthdays

Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, in the year 1999. However, the information regarding Saaniya Chandhok's birthday is not yet available and we will update this space as soon as it is. Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? Know All About Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter Who Reportedly Got Engaged to Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's Age Difference

The fact that Saaniya Chandhok's birthday details are not available yet makes it impossible to figure out what her age difference is with Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun Tendulkar is 25 years old as of August 2025 and would be turning 26 this September. Last year, Arjun Tendulkar's sister Sara Tendulkar had made a cute post for him on his 25th birthday. And one of the pictures in that post featured him standing with Saaaniya Chandhok on one side and Sara Tendulkar on the other. What’s The Age Difference Between Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar? Who Is The Elder Of The Two Siblings? Know All About Sachin Tendulkar’s Children.

Sara Tendulkar's Birthday Post for Arjun Tendulkar Featuring Saaniya Chandhok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Saaniya Chandhok, as mentioned before, is a certified Veterinary Technician, having attained her certification from WVS (Worldwide Veterinary Service) after completing their ABC programme. She is also the founder and director of Mr Paws, which is a premium brand for pet grooming. She has been featured in a number of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram posts, which go on to throw a light on the close bond that they share. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, who has played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and despite being signed at the IPL 2025 mega auction, did not get a game in the 18th edition of the popular T20 cricket tournament.

