Having already won the Ashes, Australia women's team would look to complete a clean sweep over England women in the third Ashes ODI on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne and is set to start at 4:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Apart from a fighting performance in the 1st ODI where they restricted Australia to 205/9, Heather Knight's England have not had anything to get inspiration from ahead of the third and final match of the series. In the second ODI, England were completely taken apart, being bowled out for just 129 runs by Meg Lanning's Australia. Later, the hosts cantered to a victory with five wickets and more than 14 overs left. Shikha Pandey Bats for Women’s Test Cricket After Thrilling Australia Women vs England Women Ashes Test 2022

England would hope that they can put together a complete performance in the third ODI in hopes of attaining a consolation victory. They would have a huge task at hand if they plan on clinching a win in the final Ashes ODI. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this game.

When Is Australia Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women and England Women will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The match will begin from February 8, 2022 (Thursday) onwards and has a start time of 04:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Australia Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of the England Women’s Tour of Australia and will telecast the 3rd ODI between the teams in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch the live telecast of the Australia Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Australia Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will provide the live online streaming of the 3rd ODI Test match between Australia Women and England Women. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to catch the live action online. JioTV will also provide streaming for its subscribers.

