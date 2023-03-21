Mumbai, March 21: FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming T20I series between Afghanistan and Pakistan starting later this week. The series consists of three T20Is, starting on Saturday (March 24) in Sharjah, UAE.

Cricket fans can watch all the action from the series on FanCode's mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com. Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs AFG T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Shadab Khan will lead the exciting young Pakistan T20I squad. Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Haris will be some of the key players featured in the series. Rashid Khan has been named skipper of the Afghanistan team, which also includes Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Naveen-ul Haq. Shadab Khan Named Captain As Pakistan Include Youngsters in T20I Squad for Afghanistan Series.

The live streaming will include interactive digital-first features such as live stats, data, and analysis on the match screen. FanCode also offers sports fans an immersive experience through tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions. The first T20I will be played on March 24 , the second on March 26 and the third T20I will be played on March 27. All matches will be played from 9.30 pm IST

