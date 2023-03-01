Pakistan captain Babar Azam has entered the upcoming draft of The Hundred 2023 with a reserve price of £100,000. The draft for The Hundred will take place on March 23. Meanwhile, the tournament is scheduled to happen in August. Apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan and Mohammad Haris have also registered themselves. Meanwhile, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan has been retained by Birmingham Phoenix. Stump Breaking! Tom Curran Breaks Fakhar Zaman's Middle-Stump During Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Enters The Hundred 2023 Draft

