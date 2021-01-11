Ricky Ponting had predicted that India won’t be able to score more than 200 in their second innings during an #AskRicky session on Twitter. Ponting while responding to a fans question, “What is a good score to declare for Australia?” wrote, “310 ahead at the moment, but I honestly think India won't make 200 in the second innings.” However, Ponting’s prediction was proved wrong as India not only crossed the 200-run mark with ease but fought back in style to keep their chances of winning the match very much alive at one stage, all thanks to Rishabh Pant’s courageous batting. Rishabh Pant Misses Century by Three Runs! Twitterati Salute Young Batsman for Marvellous Knock Despite Elbow Blow During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5.

India resumed the day five’s play at 98 for two with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Soon India lost Rahane and that brought Pant at the crease. The left-handed batsman was made to bat ahead of Hanuma Vihari and the ploy worked very well for India.

Pant threatened to take the game away from Australia with his counter-attacking batting. While Pant made Australian bowlers look ordinary, Twitterati started to troll Ponting for his prediction. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag joined the bandwagon and posted a meme featuring Ponting and Pant. Both Ponting and Pant are associated with Indian Premier League franchises Delhi Capitals as coach and player respectively. Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha: Netizens Demand India To Include Both in Playing XI for IND vs AUS 4th Test at Brisbane; ‘Play Pant As Batsman, Saha As Wickt-Keeper’.

Here’s Sehwag’s Post

Following the trolls Ponting took to Twitter and wrote, “So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn't deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant's playing, it's the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it's game on.

Here’s Ponting’s Tweet

So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn't deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant's playing, it's the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it's game on #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Pant played a superb knock as he missed his century by just three runs. The left-handed batsman throughout his innings took on Nathan Lyon and scored easily off him. Pant’s 112-ball innings included 12 fours and three sixes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).