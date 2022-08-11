Bahrain and Kuwait will face off against each other in the first game of the five-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on August 11, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams aim to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bahrain vs Kuwait, 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan Among Five Signings Announced by MI Cape Town for Cricket South Africa T20 League.

Bahrain enter into this game on the back of a brilliant run as they have won five of their last seven games. However, it was Kuwait that came out on top when the teams met each other in the T20 World Cup qualifiers last year. Bahrain will be hoping to get one better over their opponents.

When is Bahrain vs Kuwait, 1st T20I 2022? (Know Time, Details and Venue)

Bahrain and Kuwait will face off in the first T20I game at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on August 11, 2022 (Thursday). The match has a start time of 08:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Bahrain vs Kuwait T20I series in India so the 1st T20I match between the two teams will not be telecasted on TV.

How to Watch Live Online Streaming of Bahrain vs Kuwait, 1st T20I 2022?

The Bahrain vs Kuwait T20I series will be available on online platforms as FanCode will live stream the game. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, 1st T20I match live.

