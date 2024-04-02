Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter, Dinesh Chandimal, departed from Chattogram to return to Colombo due to a "family medical emergency" on the fourth day of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh. Chandimal's absence resulted in Sri Lanka bringing on a substitute fielder for the remainder of the match. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday, issued a statement and emphasised their full support for Chandimal during this difficult time and urged the public to respect his and his family's privacy. Hilarious! Five Bangladesh Fielders Chase One Ball to Stop it From Crossing Boundary During BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka Cricket Tweet on Dinesh Chandimal Unavailability

🚨 SLvsBAN: Team Updates 🚨 Dinesh Chandimal has withdrawn from the team playing the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh with immediate effect due to a 'family medical emergency.' Accordingly, the player will return home immediately. Sri Lanka Cricket, his teammates, and the… pic.twitter.com/sFl6AQvcNf — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 2, 2024

Despite losing six wickets on the third evening, Sri Lanka maintained control of the Test after taking a 353-run lead into the second innings. In this innings, Chandimal had been caught behind for nine runs. He was one of six batters to reach a half-century as the visitors amassed 531 runs in the opening innings. Sri Lanka currently lead the two-match series 1-0 after a win in Sylhet.

