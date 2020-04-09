Bangladesh vs Australia Two-Match Test Series Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Bangladesh vs Australia (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on April 9, 2020 (Thursday) that the cricketing boards from Australia and Bangladesh have agreed to postpone their two-match Test series due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. The first game of the series was scheduled to start from June 11 as a part of the ICC Test Championship. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced the boards to rethink and put off the games for the time being. Australia Tour of Bangladesh 2020 ‘Unlikely’ to Go Ahead, Says Tim Paine.

The Test matches scheduled to be played in Chattogram and Dhaka have now been postponed and are expected to be rescheduled for a future date. According to the statement released by the International Cricket Council ‘the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Cricket Australia pledging to work together to reschedule it in a more favourable climate.’ Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test, Lone ODI Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said ‘This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides. However, in the current global scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak and considering the nature of the health emergency, the BCB and CA are in agreement that this is the most sensible and practical decision.’

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO, Kevin Roberts added ‘Postponing the tour is regrettable, The health of our people and communities is the number one priority ... The global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.’

This is the second series involving the Bangladesh cricket team which has been put off due to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board announced the postponement of the Test and ODI matches against their neighbours from Asia.