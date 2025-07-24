Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: Bangladesh cricket is on the rise with win against Sri Lanka followed by a major victory against Pakistan at home. The Bangla Tigers have taken a 2-0 lead in the three match series against Pakistan after another fine showing in the last game. You can find Bangladesh national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard here. They will now look to inflict a white wash on their opponents when they meet Pakistan in the third and final game this evening at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Opponents Pakistan have no clue what has hit them with their batting unit letting them down in two consecutive matches. Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 8 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025; Faheem Ashraf's Fighting Knock in Vain As Jaker Ali, Shoriful Islam Help Hosts Secure Series Victory.

Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan did the bulk of the damage for Bangladesh in the last game with the duo sharing five wickets between them. Veteran pacer Mustafizur Rahman is doing his bit as well and tough to get away for Pakistan. In terms of their batting, Litton Das continues to be a failure but Jaker Ali has looked good and been consistent in the last two series.

The Pakistani batting unit is letting them down the visitors needs the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub to get them going in the first six overs. Their failure has increased the pressure on the middle order with Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Haris not getting the runs. Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf will be tasked with getting the wickets for the visitors.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I Date Thursday, July 24 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the third and final match of the ongoing three-match T20I series on Thursday, July 24. The BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I is set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I is slated to start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Who Is Ahmed Daniyal? Know All About Pakistan’s New Fast Bowler Who Clocked 146 Kmph During BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast. For the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025

FanCode has the streaming rights of the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require a match pass. Bangladesh are high on confidence and it will not be a surprise if they claim another win here.

