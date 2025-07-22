Bangladesh continue to dominate Pakistan at home as they secured a narrow 8-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh batted first in the game and powered by Jaker Ali's half-century, put up a total of 133 on a tough surface. Chasing it, Pakistan suffered a collapse and were down to 15/5 in no time. Faheem Ashraf put up some resistance with Abbas Afridi at his side and almost took his side home by scoring a half-century. But it was not enough as Faheem was dismissed in the penultimate over. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh Pakistan fell short and will play for respect in the last match of the series. New Pakistan White-Ball Head Coach Mike Hesson Outlines Steps To Return Path for Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20I Squad.

Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 8 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025

Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 Pakistan T20I Series 2025 | 2nd T20I 🏏 Series sealed! 🏆🇧🇩 Back-to-back wins as the Tigers roar to a memorable series victory over Pakistan! This win is dedicated to the lives we lost — a tribute from the field, with heart and honour.#BCB… pic.twitter.com/rU6jveRh5v — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 22, 2025

