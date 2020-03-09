Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI with All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 1st T20I 2020

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Twitter/@ZimbabweCricket)

Bangladesh (BAN) will face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the first of the two-match T20I series, starting on March 09, 2020 (Monday). Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh will be eyeing a series whitewash when they host the Sean Williams-led side in the 1st T20I match. Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the only Test match they played before also crushing and clean-sweeping the visitors in a three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to pick the right playing XI for the 1st BAN vs ZIM T20I clash. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

The home team have been in terrific form in this tour against Zimbabwe. They won the one-off Test match by an innings and 106 runs before also clean-sweeping the ODI series with 169, 4 & 123 runs respectively. Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed the Pakistan tour owing to security reasons, scored a double century in the Test match and followed it another fifty in the 2nd ODI match. Openers Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal scored two centuries each in the three-match ODI series while spinner Taijul Islam have been the home team’s pick of wicket-takers with six wickets each in the Test and ODI series.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) and Liton Das (BAN) should be picked as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal (BAN) and Soumya Sarkar (BAN) would be the two specialist batsmen from the Bangladesh team, while Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (ZIM) would be the only specialist batsman from Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN) and Sikandar Raza (ZIM) are two must-picks as all-rounders for this fantasy side. Wesley Madhevere (ZIM) was Zimbabwe’s most in-form player in the ODI series and should be picked as the third all-rounder.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tajiul Islam (BAN) will be Bangladesh’s sole bowler in this team. He is mentioned as A Islam in Dream11. Chris Mpofu (ZIM) and Carl Mumba (ZIM) would be the other two bowling specialist.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Liton Das (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (ZIM), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN), Tajiul Islam (BAN), Chris Mpofu (ZIM) and Carl Mumba (ZIM).

Liton Das (BAN) has been in such fine form ever since being promoted up the order to open the batting for Bangladesh that he should be picked as the captain for this team. Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) has often been his team’s saviour and contributes in multiple ways. He can be appointed the vice-captain.