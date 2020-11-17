Mobile Premier League (MPL) Sports replaces Nike as the kit sponsor of Indian Cricket Team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the news official by announcing their deal with the online-gaming app company. Under the partnership, MPL Sports signed a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. Hence, the Indian cricket team will sport new jerseys with MPL logo in the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia. Along with India’s Men’s Cricket Team, the women and Under-19 sides are also the part of the new kits. BCCI Signs Three-Year Sponsorship Deal With MPL For Indian Cricket Team's New Kit.

“We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said as per the board’s official website.

BCCI Announces MPL As New Kit Sponsors!!

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces MPL Sports as Official Kit Sponsor for Team India As part of a three-year deal, MPL Sports designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by Men's, Women’s and the Under-19 INDIAN cricket teams. More details 👉 https://t.co/Cs37w3JqiQ pic.twitter.com/VdIWcXGV8M — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

For the unversed, BCCI invited bids for Indian cricket team’s kit sponsor after Nike reportedly wasn’t keen to extend its contract. MPL sports eventually emerged as the auction winners and will be paying BCCI 65 lakhs per game over three years.

Meanwhile, India’s upcoming tour of Australia will be their first assignment after the coronavirus outbreak. However, Virat Kohli’s men must take the field with great confidence as they have pleasent memories from their last visit down under. The T20I series was tied 1-1 while India bagged the ODI and Test series.

