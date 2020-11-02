Dubai, November 2: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL have signed a three-year deal for Team India's kit sponsorship. The deal is from November 2020 till December 2023 and will see the board earn Rs 65 lakh per game over the three-year period.

Also Read | Want to See a Grand Crowd for MS Dhoni’s Last IPL Game, Says Michael Vaughan.

Speaking to ANI, an Apex Council member of the board confirmed the development and explained the details of the new kit deal with MPL.

"Yes, we have signed a deal with MPL that is effective from November 2020 till December 2023. The kit sponsorship amount is Rs 65 lakh per match while merchandising is Rs 3 crore per year for the three year period. With that royalty will be 10 per cent of net sales per season," the Apex Council member said.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Updated: Here's How RCB, DC, KKR and SRH Can Make it to Final Four.

There have been quite some talks over the kit sponsorship after it came to the know that Nike wasn't keen to continue the existing deal and wanted a deduction with an eye on the global effect of the pandemic. BCCI after talks with Nike decided to go ahead and invite fresh bids.

India's first tour in the post-coronavirus era will be the Australia series which gets underway on November 27 with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian squads for the same was picked a few days back and the Test specialists have already arrived in the UAE along with the coaching staff as the BCCI has decided that the team will leave for Australia directly from Dubai after the Indian Premier League ends on November 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)