The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket board in the world and quite many times, one has witnessed BCCI using the wealth for the welfare of the society. Earlier this year, the Indian Cricket Board announced that a total of 147,000 trees will be planted across the country as a part of the joint Green Dot Balls initiative taken during the knockout stages of IPL 2023. BCCI Media Rights: Can Indian Cricket Board Breach One Billion Dollar Mark with 21 Games Against Australia and 18 Vs England?

Recently, it has been found out that the BCCI has decided to donate Rs 2.25 crores towards the purchase of gym equipment for the Constitution Club of India (CCI). The club which is situated in Delhi, is used by present and past parliamentarians as a platform for interaction.

During the Apex Council meeting that took place on December 21, 2022, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the members about the Constitution Club of India's request for funds for the purchase of gym equipment. The members of the council discussed the matter and eventually, decided to donate 2.25 crore to CCI. Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad ! BCCI Wishes Former Indian Cricketer As He Turns 54

The Constitution Club of India was established in 1947. The club was formed with the objective of fostering social contacts among members of the Indian Constituent Assembly. However, CCI was formally inaugurated in 1965 by Shri Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Currently, Om Birla, who is the speaker of Lok Sabha, is the president of the CCI. Rajiv Shukla, BCCI vice-president serves as the sports secretary of the club.

