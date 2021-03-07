India were sensational in the series against England as after a defeat in the opening Test the hosts came on strong to win the next three, clinching the series 3-1. With the win, Virat Kohli’s team booked a place in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand, booking the place in the summit clash ahead of England and Australia. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane & Others React After India Qualifies for World Test Championship 2021 Finals.

Following the series, England captain Joe Root took to Twitter to congratulate India on a brilliant win and thanked them for the hospitality. ‘A lot to take and learn from this tour - we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality,’ he wrote. Virat Kohli Praises Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin After Series Win.

Joe Root's Tweet

A lot to take and learn from this tour - we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bkbFsKhuOK — Joe Root (@root66) March 7, 2021

BCCI also reacted to Joe Root’s Tweet as the Board of Contrail for Cricket in India quoted the English skipper’s tweet and responded with a raising hand emoji, thanking the 30-year-old for his kind words.

BCCI's Response

England started the series well with a commanding win in the opening game with Joe Root paying a crucial rule. However, the visitor’s batting line-up faltered in the following three games as the Indians completely dominated all aspects to record a 13th consecutive series win at home.

India were the dominant team in the Tests, but now both teams will turn their attention towards the limited-overs format. India and England are set to face each other in a five-match T20I and three-game ODI series starting from March 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).