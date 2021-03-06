India has crushed England in the four-game series of the World Test Championship 2021. The fourth game of the series was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was won by the Indian team by an inning and 25 runs. With this, India qualified for the finals of the World Test Championship. Post this win, the members of the Indian team including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and others took to social media and posted tweets congratulating the efforts of the home team. Rishabh Pant scored a century in the first innings and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on the score of 96 runs. India vs England 4th Test 2021: Virat Kohli Praises Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin After Series Win.

India as chasing a total of 205 runs in the first innings. Rohit Sharma also contributed with his 49 runs. India posted a lead of 160 runs on England and the day ended with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin both getting five wickets each. Needless to say that the effort of the Indian team was worthy to be praised. Thus, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and others took to social media and posted tweets hailing the effort of the team. Check out the tweets below:

A brilliant series win and some fantastic performances. An end to an exciting last few months of test cricket as we look forward to the World Test Championship now. pic.twitter.com/j9ETR67rXW — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 6, 2021

Virat Kohli

We worked really hard for this, happy to be in the finals. Looking forward. 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cTzFkVheRl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 6, 2021

Ishant Sharma

Team efforts. Strength. Power. 🙌#TeamIndia’s collaborative efforts have brought us so far. Proud to be a part of this journey! Now, together into the finals! It gets bigger & better! Jai Hind!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/6clojyn6R8 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 6, 2021

Rishabh Pant

Great performance by Team India after the first Test setback. Very happy to be able to play my role in helping the team, while batting and keeping. World Test Championship beckons!@BCCI #INDvENG #TeamIndia #RP17 pic.twitter.com/ruX4wwUxpn — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 6, 2021

The Indian cricket team hailed the players for the stunning win and mentioned that the comeback in Chennai pleased him the most. He further mentioned that Ravichandran Ashwin was their most bankable player.

