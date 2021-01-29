While Ben Laughlin delivered an impressive spell in the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 Eliminator clash, his sensational one-handed catch caused a stir among the cricket fans. The Brisbane Heat pacer put up an exhibition on high-class fielding exhibition as Adelaide Strikers lost Michael Nesar for a golden duck. Coming to bat at number seven at the Gabba in Brisbane, Nesar tried to dispatch Marnus Labuschagne over the ropes. However, he didn’t make a proper connection as the ball went towards the mid-wicket region. Seeing the opportunity to get another wicket, Laughlin ran from the long-on boundary and took an incredible one-handed diving catch. Big Bash League 2020–21: Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone During Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Clash (Watch Video).

Labuschagne and other Brisbane Heat players were left in awe of Laughlin’s efforts as they ran towards the 38-year-old bowler. Apart from taking the fantastic catch, Laughlin also bowled a brilliant spell, giving away just 23 runs off his four overs. While Mitchell Swepson took two crucial wickets, Labuschagne was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-wicket haul. As a result, Travis Head’s Strikers were restricted to 130-7 despite opting to bat first. Meanwhile, let’s look at Laughlin’s spectacular show in the field.

Watch Video:

Chasing the modest total, Brisbane lost skipper Chris Lynn, Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Heazlett cheaply. However, Joe Denly has joined forces with wicket-keeper Jimmy Pierson, and the duo has settled their feet on the track. Notably, the winner of this contest will meet third-placed Sydney Thunder in the knock-out to make a place in the challenger. The knock-out winner will lock horns with the loser of Qualifier to determine the other place in the finals. As of now, Brisbane Heat are looking all set to cross the line.

