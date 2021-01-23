England are set to take on India in a full-fledged series starting from February 5, 2021, onwards. Several players such as Ben Stokes, who isn’t with the Three Lions in Sri Lanka for their two-match Test series, will soon be arriving in India and the all-rounder has shared a snap from the plane with the caption ‘See You Soon India’. England Announce 16-Member Squad for Opening Two Test Matches Against India; Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes Make Return.

England will play India and a four-match Test, five-game T20I and three-match ODI series as the Asian side host the first set of international matches at home since the coronavirus enforced break. The first Test of the four-game series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the second game also scheduled at the same venue. India Squad for First Two England Tests Announced: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Set To Return, Prithvi Shaw Axed.

English players who aren’t part of the Test series against Sri Lanka, once entering India will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing before entering a six-day mandatory quarantine period, which has to be followed by both teams. The sides are expected to resume training on February 2, with the series starting a few days later.

See Post

See you soon India ✈️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TrGHG3iuy3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 23, 2021

Ben Stokes wasn’t a part of England’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series as the all-rounder along with Jofra Archer was given a rest. The rest of the England squad is expected to travel to India soon after their series against the Lankans concludes.

India are entering the series on the back of a historic series win against Australia down under and will fancy their chances at home with regular skipper Virat Kohli back in the team. Meanwhile, England defeated Sri Lanka in the opening game and will be looking to produce similar kind of results against another Asian side.

